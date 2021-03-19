Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $93.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

