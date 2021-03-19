Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.76% of CarParts.com worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRTS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $716.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $78,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,017.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

