Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.78% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of PTF opened at $142.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.98. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

