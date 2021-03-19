Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,350 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 237,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 223,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 217,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,993,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $116.62 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

