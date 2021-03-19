Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 72,256 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 12.85% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AADR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

AADR opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

