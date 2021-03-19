Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,969 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of ABM Industries worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE ABM opened at $50.26 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,511.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

