Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Cimarex Energy worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $59.72 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEC. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

