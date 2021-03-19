Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,461 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.65% of Steelcase worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 1,252,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 931,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 809.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 625,411 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 403,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,940,000 after buying an additional 392,451 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.