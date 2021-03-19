Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,660 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.67% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $888,368. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:USPH opened at $119.54 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.