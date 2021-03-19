Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,332 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.51% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 127,618 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 539,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CALM opened at $42.05 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

