Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 753,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of TEGNA worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 273.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 132,638 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 92.0% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in TEGNA by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 910,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

