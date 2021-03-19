Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.11 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Exelixis worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,445,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Exelixis by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,460,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,722. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXEL opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

