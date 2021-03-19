Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Sensient Technologies worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,559,000 after buying an additional 173,068 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,114,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,075,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,830,000 after buying an additional 705,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 108,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

