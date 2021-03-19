Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 287,817 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.56% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,082,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,628,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 73,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $89,503.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,109.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

