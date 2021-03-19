Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 149,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 91,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 828,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,838,000 after buying an additional 36,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $58.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

