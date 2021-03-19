Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.49 Million Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,612 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Veracyte worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

