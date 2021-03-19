Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.54 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $113.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.76.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780 in the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.