Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.25% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000.

SDIV stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

