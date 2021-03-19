Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.74 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,953 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Colfax worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,601,000 after buying an additional 703,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Colfax by 43.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,467,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after buying an additional 442,399 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 497.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 342,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Colfax by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,431,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 282,309 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFX opened at $44.49 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -889.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

