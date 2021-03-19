Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,535 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of SunPower worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 27.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SunPower by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SunPower by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 206.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

