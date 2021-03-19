Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 8.40% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

PTIN stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

