Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of M.D.C. worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDC. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in M.D.C. by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

