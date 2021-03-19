Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,545 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of NorthWestern worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 72.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

