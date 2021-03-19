Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.96% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,153,000 after buying an additional 120,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.