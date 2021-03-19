Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,539 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Ubiquiti worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,956,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $337.74 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.62 and a 1-year high of $362.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

UI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

