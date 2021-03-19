Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,322,868 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 174.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

