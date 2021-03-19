Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 24,873 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of Arconic worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,384,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,521,000 after buying an additional 106,221 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,371,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 175,821 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of ARNC opened at $27.57 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last 90 days.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

