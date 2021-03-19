Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 37,945 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Denali Therapeutics worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,618,341 shares of company stock worth $172,799,597. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

