Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 46,406 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.75% of Weis Markets worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Weis Markets by 141.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Weis Markets by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 37.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $56.46 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

