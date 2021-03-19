Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 66,476 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,775.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,505,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,960 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,114,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,051,000 after acquiring an additional 570,677 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,328,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,878,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,557,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13.

