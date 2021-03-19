Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.13% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSP opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

