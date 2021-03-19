Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.56% of Ducommun worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ducommun by 522.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ducommun by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 203,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $694.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. Analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DCO. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

