Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 170,507 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170,507 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.46% of PROS worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PROS by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PROS by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PROS by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get PROS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. Research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $85,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $74,370.24. Insiders sold a total of 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.