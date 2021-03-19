Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,838 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.47% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

CTB opened at $56.91 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.