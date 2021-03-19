Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 61,317 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.81% of Independence Realty Trust worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 179.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $14.95 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

