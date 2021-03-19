Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 631,055 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,055 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

