Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,709 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Lincoln Electric worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

LECO opened at $125.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $110.40. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

