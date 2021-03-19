Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 68,145 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of SEAS opened at $50.12 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

