Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 944,727 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,727 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $262,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $30.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

