Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,037,000 after buying an additional 319,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,851,000 after buying an additional 484,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

