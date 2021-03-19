WeOwn Tops 1-Day Volume of $170,017.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, WeOwn has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $170,017.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00633639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069335 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024298 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00034392 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

