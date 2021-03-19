WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of WesBanco worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,933.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 389,717 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 99.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,761 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 65.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1,481.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 206,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Insiders have sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

