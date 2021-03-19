Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$8.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.98. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.10 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

