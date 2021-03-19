Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 203,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Crescent Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 211,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,150 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,942. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

