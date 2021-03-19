Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Westchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,380 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Gores Holdings IV worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHIV remained flat at $$8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,170,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471,292. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHIV shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

About Gores Holdings IV

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

