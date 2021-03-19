Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $223.66 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 7.3% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $223,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,138. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $232.34. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.18.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

