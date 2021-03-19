Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,456 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 3.44% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 224,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THCA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 1,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,413. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

