Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCYAU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at $1,264,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at $7,423,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings III stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

