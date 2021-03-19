Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $3.29 Million in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMYD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DMYD. Benchmark began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,579. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

