Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 451,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sogou as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOGO. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,727,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,809,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,218,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 969,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 68,239.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 614,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of SOGO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.19. 4,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,026. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. Sogou Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter. Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.